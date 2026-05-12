Corrections Dept explains Chinese arsenal suspect’s ICU transfer

Suspect suffered seizure two hours after prison admission

According to the Corrections Department’s statement, Pattaya Remand Prison reported that Sun, a Chinese national and remand prisoner facing charges related to firearms and explosives, was admitted to the prison at 3.30pm on Monday.

At about 5.30pm, he suffered convulsions and lost consciousness. Prison medical staff contacted the 1669 emergency hotline to arrange his urgent transfer to an outside hospital.

Sun was placed on a ventilator and taken to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital, where emergency doctors admitted him for treatment and close observation. At 9pm, the hospital moved him to the ICU on the second floor of the emergency building for continued treatment.

Initial checks conducted by Pattaya Remand Prison found no traces of methamphetamine or cannabis in his system. Prison medical staff have requested official confirmation of the drug-test results from the hospital.

The hospital has also sent samples to a medical science centre for further analysis to determine the level of alcohol in his blood and to test for cyanide and benzodiazepines. The Corrections Department said formal results are expected within five to 15 days.

The department further explained that Sun remains under treatment in the ICU at Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital, adding that Pattaya Remand Prison had deployed correctional officers to monitor him closely as a special security measure.

It has also coordinated with local police to maintain strict security around the clock and prevent any unexpected incident.