Finance Ministry says loan decree in force, Thai Helps Thai Plus goes on

Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas spoke about the opposition’s petition to the Constitutional Court seeking a ruling on the legality of issuing an emergency decree to borrow THB400 billion, stressing that the decree had already taken effect one day after its publication in the Royal Gazette.

The executive branch can therefore continue its normal work immediately to address problems for the public, while judicial and legislative processes can proceed in parallel.

The issuance of the emergency loan decree was urgently necessary to preserve the country’s economic security.

The situation was entirely different from the 1997 Tom Yum Kung crisis (The Asian financial crisis that began in Thailand) and the 2009 Hamburger crisis (Thailand’s term for the global financial crisis linked to the US subprime mortgage collapse), as the current crisis is being driven by energy costs and the cost of living, which are affecting countries worldwide.

The government must step in to prevent the crisis from escalating into both recession and high inflation, or “stagflation”.

Ekniti said that, in the morning, Pakorn Nilprapunt, deputy prime minister for legal affairs, had clearly explained the legal issues to the Cabinet, saying the emergency loan decree took effect one day after publication in the Royal Gazette.