Navy readies 52 barges and 2,200 personnel for royal procession

The Royal Thai Navy is checking the readiness of its royal barge oarsmen as preparations continue for the Royal Barge Procession marking His Majesty the King’s journey to perform the annual royal Kathin robe-offering ceremony in 2026.
The procession will take place on November 6 this year, when His Majesty travels to Wat Arun Ratchawararam for the royal merit-making ceremony.
Oarsmen are currently undergoing land-based rowing drills, known as training on wooden rowing rigs, to familiarise themselves with the weight of the paddles, proper posture and synchronised movement before moving on to practice on water.
The next stages will include separate training sessions at different naval units, practice on actual barges, and formation drills on the river ahead of further rehearsals and full-dress rehearsals.
VAdm Rattana Ruangroong, the Royal Thai Navy’s chief of staff for personnel and chairman of the Royal Barge Procession preparation committee, inspected the training of royal barge oarsmen at the Naval Transportation Department in Bangkok Noi district, Bangkok, on Tuesday (May 12).
He was welcomed by RAdm Pisit Rangsipanuratn, director-general of the Naval Transportation Department and chairman of the subcommittee responsible for oarsmen’s training.
Rattana encouraged all personnel taking part in the land-based rowing drills, describing the training as a key stage in preparing the royal barge procession. This year marked another important occasion for navy personnel to serve and express their loyalty to the monarchy, he said.
He added that all personnel assigned as royal barge oarsmen should take pride in being an important part of the procession and in having the opportunity to serve on this significant occasion.
“The synchronisation, graceful movement and accuracy in accordance with ancient royal tradition among the officers, helmsmen and oarsmen are central to ensuring that the procession is complete, dignified and worthy of royal honour. Such precision can only be achieved through intensive and serious training,” he said.
“I therefore ask all personnel to devote their physical and mental strength, and to train with full dedication, so that this important Royal Thai Navy mission proceeds smoothly and brings honour and prestige to the navy and the nation.”
The Royal Thai Navy will organise the event as a grand royal barge procession, using 52 ceremonial vessels arranged in five lines: the central line, two inner lines and two outer lines.
The procession will involve about 2,200 personnel and stretch 1,200 metres in length and 90 metres in width, covering the full breadth of the Chao Phraya River.
The royal route will run from Wasukree Pier to Wat Arun Ratchawararam, covering about 3.9 kilometres. The Royal Barge Suphannahong will serve as the principal royal barge, while the Royal Barge Anantanakkharat will carry the royal Kathin robes.
The royal barges and accompanying vessels will be arranged according to ancient royal tradition as follows:
Central line: 10 vessels
The central line will consist of 10 vessels:
Inner lines: 14 vessels
The two inner lines will comprise seven vessels each, making 14 vessels in total:
Outer lines: 28 vessels
The two outer lines will comprise 14 vessels each, making 28 vessels in total: