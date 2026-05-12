Navy readies 52 barges and 2,200 personnel for royal procession

The Royal Thai Navy is checking the readiness of its royal barge oarsmen as preparations continue for the Royal Barge Procession marking His Majesty the King’s journey to perform the annual royal Kathin robe-offering ceremony in 2026.

The procession will take place on November 6 this year, when His Majesty travels to Wat Arun Ratchawararam for the royal merit-making ceremony.

Oarsmen are currently undergoing land-based rowing drills, known as training on wooden rowing rigs, to familiarise themselves with the weight of the paddles, proper posture and synchronised movement before moving on to practice on water.

The next stages will include separate training sessions at different naval units, practice on actual barges, and formation drills on the river ahead of further rehearsals and full-dress rehearsals.