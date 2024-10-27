Thousands lined Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River as King's Royal Barge sailed

Jirayu Huangsap, spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, revealed today (October 27, 2024) that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed heartfelt gratitude to all government agencies, military, and civilian personnel involved in the organization of the 2024 Royal Barge Procession for the Royal Kathina Robe Offering Ceremony at Wat Arun. This ceremony honours His Majesty the King’s auspicious 6th-cycle birthday celebrated on July 28, 2024.

The Prime Minister praised everyone’s efforts in making this event a dignified, graceful, and honourable occasion.

PM Paetongtarn also commended volunteers for their support to Thai and foreign visitors who attended to pay respects to Their Majesties the King and Queen, and the royal family.

She noted that the event symbolized the loyalty, love, and bond between the monarchy and the Thai people, showcasing the unity of all involved in organizing the ceremony.