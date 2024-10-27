Thousands lined Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River as King's Royal Barge sailed

Jirayu Huangsap, spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, revealed today (October 27, 2024) that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed heartfelt gratitude to all government agencies, military, and civilian personnel involved in the organization of the 2024 Royal Barge Procession for the Royal Kathina Robe Offering Ceremony at Wat Arun. This ceremony honours His Majesty the King’s auspicious 6th-cycle birthday celebrated on July 28, 2024.
The Prime Minister praised everyone’s efforts in making this event a dignified, graceful, and honourable occasion.
PM Paetongtarn also commended volunteers for their support to Thai and foreign visitors who attended to pay respects to Their Majesties the King and Queen, and the royal family.
She noted that the event symbolized the loyalty, love, and bond between the monarchy and the Thai people, showcasing the unity of all involved in organizing the ceremony.
The Chao Phraya River’s banks were lined with captivated attendees, drawn by the exquisite beauty of the Royal Barge Procession. This event highlighted Thailand’s rich traditions and cultural heritage, featuring Thai art across various fields, a source of national pride.
In the afternoon, large crowds, dressed in yellow to honour the King’s birthday on a Monday, gathered to welcome Their Majesties the King and Queen for the Royal Kathina Robe Offering Ceremony at Wat Arun.
Their Majesties were seated aboard the Suphannahong Royal Barge, with Princess Sirivannavari and Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti joining aboard the Anekachartpuchong Royal Barge.
With coordination from various agencies, 14 designated viewing areas along both sides of the Chao Phraya River were prepared, allowing the public a close view of the procession. By 11.30 am, all seating was filled in anticipation of the ceremony’s 3 pm start, which was broadcast live on TV, radio, and online globally.
Despite the large crowds, public services provided support, including mobile restrooms, ambulances, and free drinking water.
As the Suphannahong royal barge passed, crowds chanted "Long live the King!" while bowing and raising portraits of the King until the procession moved on.
The Navy organized this year’s Royal Barge Procession in traditional royal ceremony form, with 52 royal barges in five rows across three lines, manned by 2,412 personnel, including 2,200 rowers.
The ceremony proceeded smoothly, and favourable weather contributed to the success, with no rain despite earlier concerns.