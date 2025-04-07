TAT Launches Campaign to Boost Central Thailand Tourism

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is joining forces with the private sector to stimulate tourism in the central region with the launch of its "Everyday Special Moment: Happy Central Region Travels Every Moment" campaign.

The initiative focuses on promoting weekday travel to boost spending within the region.

The TAT is partnering with various private sector entities to offer a range of campaigns and over 500 exclusive deals, targeting Gen Z, Millennials, and families to encourage them to explore destinations closer to home.

The campaign will highlight the relaxed and stylish "Chic & Chill" experiences that the central region has to offer.

Wannapa Kiatpongsa, TAT Director for the Central Region, explained that the project aims to increase travel during the week, a period that offers strong spending potential but currently sees lower visitor numbers compared to weekends.

By adopting a City Marketing approach to showcase the unique appeal of both major and secondary cities across the central region, the TAT hopes to expand the tourism market and distribute income more widely within local communities.

