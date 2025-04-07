TAT Launches Campaign to Boost Central Thailand Tourism

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is joining forces with the private sector to stimulate tourism in the central region with the launch of its "Everyday Special Moment: Happy Central Region Travels Every Moment" campaign.
The initiative focuses on promoting weekday travel to boost spending within the region.
The TAT is partnering with various private sector entities to offer a range of campaigns and over 500 exclusive deals, targeting Gen Z, Millennials, and families to encourage them to explore destinations closer to home.
The campaign will highlight the relaxed and stylish "Chic & Chill" experiences that the central region has to offer.
Wannapa Kiatpongsa, TAT Director for the Central Region, explained that the project aims to increase travel during the week, a period that offers strong spending potential but currently sees lower visitor numbers compared to weekends.
By adopting a City Marketing approach to showcase the unique appeal of both major and secondary cities across the central region, the TAT hopes to expand the tourism market and distribute income more widely within local communities.
Under the banner "Amazing Grand Moment: Chic & Chill Relax Your Day in Central Style," the TAT is collaborating with partners in the tourism, media, and lifestyle sectors to deliver a series of special campaigns, including:
"Happy Central Region Travels Every Moment with Max Me": A partnership with the Max Me application and Punthai Coffee, offering customers who spend 100 baht or more on weekdays throughout April 2025 the chance to win Thai Bus Food Tour trips with a total value of over 90,000 baht.
"Press & Reduce Instantly, Get Great Deals" with Patois Platform: Special travel packages from over 50 operators in 12 central provinces, along with over 500 discount deals and exclusive offers for Max Card Plus and Max Card Plus EV members, with discounts of up to 8% and a total value exceeding 130,000 baht.
"Every Moment is Mine" Challenge: An invitation for tourists to share their weekday travel experiences in the central region on social media for a chance to win prizes with a total value of over 350,000 baht, starting from April 17, 2025.
This campaign forms part of the TAT's broader strategy to accelerate the distribution of tourism revenue to regional economies, particularly the central region, which boasts significant potential in terms of culture, food, and creative activities.
The region's excellent connectivity to other parts of Thailand via major transport networks also facilitates convenient "nearby travel, travel now" trips, aligning with the preferences of younger travellers who prioritise ease and value for money.
The TAT anticipates that the campaign will stimulate spending within the central region, increase average weekday hotel occupancy rates, and provide local businesses with a more sustainable income stream.