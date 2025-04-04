Bangkok Pride 2025: City Aims for Global LGBTQ+ Hub Status

Bangkok is gearing up to host its most ambitious Pride festival yet, with organisers aiming to establish the city as a global hub for LGBTQ+ rights and culture.
The "Bangkok Pride Festival 2025," themed "Born This Way," will see Rama 1 Road transformed into a vibrant rainbow-coloured celebration of equality on June 1st.
Naruemit Pride, in partnership with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and various civil society and private sector allies, is planning a spectacular event.
A 200-metre identity flag, billed as the longest of its kind, will make history alongside the city's iconic rainbow flags, signalling Thailand's commitment to gender diversity.
The festival aims to attract LGBTQ+ individuals and allies from around the world, positioning Bangkok as a key destination for the "rainbow community" and bolstering its bid to host World Pride 2030.
'Waaddao' Chumaporn Taengkliang, president of Naruemit Pride, emphasised that the festival will showcase the strength, diversity, and love within Thailand’s LGBTQ+ community.
The "Born This Way" theme will highlight the ongoing fight for identity recognition following the recent legalisation of same-sex marriage.
Organisers anticipate over 300,000 attendees, a significant increase from previous years, solidifying Bangkok Pride as a leading global event. They envision it becoming a national festival and a top-ten pride parade worldwide, attracting international attention.
"This is not just a celebration, but a declaration that Bangkok is ready to be a global Pride destination and a worthy host for World Pride 2030," said Waddao.
Beyond the parade, Naruemit Pride aims to develop a technology platform for the Bangkok Pride community, providing a one-stop service for LGBTQ+ individuals globally. This initiative will commence immediately after the festival.
The parade, spanning over three kilometres from the National Stadium to CentralWorld, will feature five distinct processions, each with a colour and theme:
The festival will also include the "Bangkok Pride Awards," the "Bangkok Pride Forum" featuring discussions on various LGBTQ+ issues, and the "Bangkok Pride Party." A highlight will be the "DRAG BANGKOK Festival 2025," aiming to elevate Thai drag art to a global stage.
Deputy Governor of Bangkok, Sanon Wangsrangboon, underscored the festival's importance in showcasing Bangkok's readiness to host World Pride 2030. He highlighted the city's infrastructure, inclusivity, and commitment to equality.
Thailand's recent legalisation of same-sex marriage, a first in Southeast Asia, is expected to attract significant tourism and boost the economy.
The Bangkok Pride Festival 2025 is not only a celebration of diversity but also a driver of economic and cultural tourism, showcasing Thailand’s open and inclusive society.