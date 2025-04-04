Bangkok Pride 2025: City Aims for Global LGBTQ+ Hub Status



Bangkok is gearing up to host its most ambitious Pride festival yet, with organisers aiming to establish the city as a global hub for LGBTQ+ rights and culture.

The "Bangkok Pride Festival 2025," themed "Born This Way," will see Rama 1 Road transformed into a vibrant rainbow-coloured celebration of equality on June 1st.

Naruemit Pride, in partnership with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and various civil society and private sector allies, is planning a spectacular event.

A 200-metre identity flag, billed as the longest of its kind, will make history alongside the city's iconic rainbow flags, signalling Thailand's commitment to gender diversity.

The festival aims to attract LGBTQ+ individuals and allies from around the world, positioning Bangkok as a key destination for the "rainbow community" and bolstering its bid to host World Pride 2030.

'Waaddao' Chumaporn Taengkliang, president of Naruemit Pride, emphasised that the festival will showcase the strength, diversity, and love within Thailand’s LGBTQ+ community.

The "Born This Way" theme will highlight the ongoing fight for identity recognition following the recent legalisation of same-sex marriage.