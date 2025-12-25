Japan Panel Outlines Bill to Expand Scope of Dangerous Driving

The ministry plans to submit the bill during the next ordinary Diet session, expected to start on Jan. 23.

The draft outline, drawn up by a subcommittee of the Legislative Council, which advises the justice minister, calls for uniformly applying the charge of dangerous driving to cases in which vehicles travelling at speeds 50 kilometres per hour or more above the limit on ordinary roads cause accidents resulting in death or injury.

The crime of dangerous driving resulting in death or injury carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, compared with seven years for negligent driving resulting in death or injury.