Japan Panel Outlines Bill to Expand Scope of Dangerous Driving

The ministry plans to submit the bill during the next ordinary Diet session, expected to start on Jan. 23.
The draft outline, drawn up by a subcommittee of the Legislative Council, which advises the justice minister, calls for uniformly applying the charge of dangerous driving to cases in which vehicles travelling at speeds 50 kilometres per hour or more above the limit on ordinary roads cause accidents resulting in death or injury.
The crime of dangerous driving resulting in death or injury carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, compared with seven years for negligent driving resulting in death or injury.
Under the current law, the definition of dangerous driving is vague, referring to "such high speed that it is exceedingly difficult for the person to control the motor vehicle."
Therefore, the crime of dangerous driving has not necessarily applied even to cases of significant speeding, prompting bereaved relatives to call for clearer standards.
At Thursday's meeting, the draft outline was supported by 11 of the 12 subcommittee members who took part in the vote.
The draft outline proposes that the crime of dangerous driving include exceeding speed limits of up to 60 kph on ordinary roads by 50 kph or limits of more than 60 kph on expressways by 60 kph.
It also proposes that alcohol levels of 0.5 milligram or more per litre of breath tested or 1.0 milligram per millilitre of blood constitute dangerous driving. The minimum alcohol level for the charge of drunk driving is 0.15 milligrams per litre of breath.
The draft outline retains a provision that allows for the recognition of dangerous driving even if speeds or alcohol levels are below the numerical standards.
Meanwhile, it calls for including drifting, which involves intentionally causing a loss of wheel traction to allow the vehicle to skid sideways, in the crime of dangerous driving.
