Having Dogs Likely Boosts Teens' Social Skills: Study

Children's social skills are believed to be boosted by the vagus nerve, which runs through the intestine, stimulating the release of oxytocin, known as the love hormone, according to the team.

Owning a dog also opens up more opportunities for children to interact with family members and neighbours through dog-related activities such as feeding, cleaning up and taking a walk.

On the impact of changes in gut bacteria on social skills, Kikusui said, "We hope to identify the species of bacteria and clarify how much they influence (such changes)."