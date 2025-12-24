Japan to Double Security Assistance in FY 2026

The government will allocate about 18.1 billion yen in its initial budget proposal for the next fiscal year from April to be adopted at a cabinet meeting on Friday.

The outlay for the official security assistance program for 10 countries is 2.2 times that for the program covering eight nations in the initial budget for the current year through March 2026.

When launching the OSA initiative in April 2023 to create a "desirable security environment for Japan," the government provided equipment chiefly for vigilance and surveillance purposes, such as patrol boats, to four countries for free.