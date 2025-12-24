Osaka Expo Projected to Log Profit of Up to 37 B. Yen

The strong profit was driven mainly by robust sales of admission tickets and items related to the Expo's official mascot, Myaku-Myaku.
In October, the organisation projected a profit of 23 billion yen to 28 billion yen.
The profit projection rose by 9 billion yen in the latest estimate, after revenues from tickets for some educational trips were newly reflected.
About 22.25 million admission tickets were sold.
The association said that some 1.95 million tickets were not used, as the organisation limited entry to the event due to an increase in visitors just before the exposition closed on October 13.
