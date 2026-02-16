Thamanat Prompow says Klatham will not cling to agriculture post, will wait for Bhumjaithai

Klatham ‘won’t offer itself’ as coalition partner

Capt Thamanat Prompow, Deputy Prime Minister and Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister, said on Monday that the Klatham Party would not step forward to offer itself as a coalition partner, stressing that government-formation talks should wait until the Election Commission (EC) certifies election results with sufficient clarity.

Speaking as chairman of the party’s advisory council, he said media reports over the weekend were speculative and that he had not held talks with any party.

‘Do not cling to any ministry,’ he says

Thamanat rejected suggestions that Klatham was trying to hold on to the Agriculture Ministry, saying politicians should not “cling” to specific portfolios and that allocation and negotiations are for the lead party to manage.