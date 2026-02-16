Thamanat Prompow says Klatham will not cling to agriculture post, will wait for Bhumjaithai

Capt Thamanat Prompow, Deputy Prime Minister and Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister, said on Monday that the Klatham Party would not step forward to offer itself as a coalition partner, stressing that government-formation talks should wait until the Election Commission (EC) certifies election results with sufficient clarity.
Speaking as chairman of the party’s advisory council, he said media reports over the weekend were speculative and that he had not held talks with any party.
Thamanat rejected suggestions that Klatham was trying to hold on to the Agriculture Ministry, saying politicians should not “cling” to specific portfolios and that allocation and negotiations are for the lead party to manage.
He warned that publicly laying claim to ministries would be improper and a breach of political etiquette, adding that he had chosen to keep quiet because “what you say matters”.
Thamanat said Klatham would remain still and wait for Bhumjaithai, as the party expected to lead coalition-building, to move first—calling it a matter of political manners. He said most parties that had visited Bhumjaithai had done so to congratulate or signal support, but Klatham had not.
Asked about rumours that Bhumjaithai would not accept Klatham into a coalition, he said such claims were coming from media chatter rather than any direct communication.
Thamanat said coalition talks should only begin once the EC has certified results to a clear level—citing 95% certification as a benchmark for starting negotiations.
He also raised concerns about a political “vacuum” if uncertainty drags on, urging the media not to worsen the situation, and warning that constant reporting about which party will get which ministry can put civil servants in a difficult position.
On whether Klatham ends up in government or opposition, Thamanat said the party could play any role as long as it performs its duties well. He said the party’s direction should be discussed after a meeting of Klatham MPs scheduled for Thursday.