Thailand Launches Economic Diplomacy Strategy to Navigate 'Reglobalisation', Foreign Minister Says

Sihasak unveils three-pillar approach focusing on confidence-building, competitiveness, and partnerships as global trade undergoes structural shift

Thailand is witnessing not deglobalisation but "reglobalisation"—a strategic realignment of trade, production, and finance—requiring the country to integrate its economic and foreign policies more closely than ever before, Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said on Monday.

Speaking at an international seminar co-hosted by UNCTAD, the Ministry of Commerce, the International Institute for Trade and Development (ITD), and the Harvard Club of Thailand, Sihasak outlined a comprehensive economic diplomacy strategy launched by his ministry last month to position Thailand advantageously in an increasingly complex global environment.

"In today's environment, economic policy and foreign policy can no longer work in silos; they must reinforce one another," the minister told more than 150 attendees at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "Foreign policy must start at home and ultimately deliver results at home by improving people's livelihood and strengthening Thailand's long-term competitiveness."

'Reglobalisation' Replaces Deglobalisation Narrative

Sihasak challenged the prevailing narrative of deglobalisation, arguing that whilst the global trade environment has become more fragmented and uncertain, trade volumes continue to grow.

What is changing, he said, is the structure around trade itself.