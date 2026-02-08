Sihasak, Suphajee cast votes, urge voters to turn out in full force

Two senior Bhumjaithai Party figures — Sihasak Phuangketkeow and Suphajee Suthumpun — cast their votes in Bangkok and Nonthaburi respectively on Sunday morning, urging voters to turn out and exercise their rights.
Sihasak votes in Bangkok, says polls and referendum “not confusing”
Sihasak, Bhumjaithai’s prime ministerial candidate, voted with his family at polling station 13 in Sena Nikhom subdistrict, Chatuchak district, at 9.05am. The family lives in Bangkok Constituency 9.
They spent about 15 minutes checking identification cards before entering the polling station.
After voting, Sihasak said he was pleased to see strong turnout. He urged voters to exercise their rights, saying the election was crucial and that people should use their judgement in choosing the best parties and candidates.
He added that voting and the public referendum on a charter amendment were not confusing, and he believed the election would proceed smoothly. He said he would wait for the results at Bhumjaithai’s headquarters.
Sihasak also said he believed the Thai-Cambodian border situation would remain peaceful and would not affect the election.
Suphajee votes in Nonthaburi, urges people to vote before 5pm
Suphajee, who has been tipped to become deputy prime minister and commerce minister if her party wins, voted at Prasert Islam School in Pak Kret district, Nonthaburi.
She arrived with her mother, son and brother, and cast her ballot at polling station 143 in Bang Talad subdistrict.
Suphajee, dressed in deep blue, smiled as she arrived at the polling station. Speaking to reporters, she said the election was crucial in determining the country’s future and urged voters to cast their ballots before polling stations close at 5pm.