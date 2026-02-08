Sihasak, Suphajee cast votes, urge voters to turn out in full force

Two senior Bhumjaithai Party figures — Sihasak Phuangketkeow and Suphajee Suthumpun — cast their votes in Bangkok and Nonthaburi respectively on Sunday morning, urging voters to turn out and exercise their rights.

Sihasak votes in Bangkok, says polls and referendum “not confusing”

Sihasak, Bhumjaithai’s prime ministerial candidate, voted with his family at polling station 13 in Sena Nikhom subdistrict, Chatuchak district, at 9.05am. The family lives in Bangkok Constituency 9.

They spent about 15 minutes checking identification cards before entering the polling station.