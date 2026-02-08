Thailand on high alert as security chiefs warn of renewed border conflict

Security officials warn of a potential "third round" of conflict as intelligence reveals Cambodia’s procurement of advanced anti-aircraft weaponry.

Thai security officials have issued a stark warning regarding a "concerning" escalation of military activity along the Cambodian border, with intelligence suggesting that Phnom Penh is preparing a fresh wave of strikes.

Following the 2026 Thai General Election, high-level security sources report a significant build-up of heavy weaponry on the Cambodian side.

Internal assessments indicate that the current climate has reached a dangerous flashpoint, with one senior official warning that "tensions could erupt at any moment."

Intelligence reports indicate that high-performance hardware has been delivered to Cambodian forces, a development that could fundamentally alter the nature of future border confrontations.

Analysts suggest that any subsequent clashes would likely transcend the conventional exchange of BM-21 rocket fire seen in previous years.

