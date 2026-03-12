G7 leaders welcome IEA decision on coordinated oil release

This is a significant volume intended to send a clear message to the market, according to a statement issued by France, which holds this year's G-7 presidency.

The amount is the largest ever emergency distribution of oil by members of the IEA, made up of major oil consumers including Japan, the United States and European countries.

At their online meeting on Wednesday, the G-7 leaders confirmed the importance of cooperation among the G-7 countries to stabilise energy supply and demand, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Japan will release about 80 million barrels, accounting for 20 per cent of the total reserves to be released by the IEA members. The United States will release 172 million barrels starting next week. Germany, Britain and others are also aligning their actions.