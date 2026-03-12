Who are the Shahs? Owners of attacked Thai ship among Thailand’s richest families

The attack on the Thai bulk carrier “Mayuree Naree” in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday (March 11) has spotlighted the Shah family, the owners of the vessel and one of Thailand’s wealthiest business dynasties.

The ship is part of the “Naree” fleet operated by Precious Shipping (PSL), a Thai dry bulk shipping company listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. PSL is part of the multinational investment conglomerate GP Group, a business empire with a history spanning more than 157 years and controlled by the Shah family.





From Indian rice traders to the “Shah of Bangkok”

According to the company’s history, the origins of GP Group date back to 1860, when Khetsee Khinsi Harbham, an early ancestor of the family, left a small village in India to pursue opportunities in the rice trade in Mumbai.

In 1868, he and his son founded Devjee Khetsee & Company, later expanding operations to Yangon, Myanmar, which was then one of the world’s major rice export centres.

The family eventually expanded its business into Thailand, then known as Siam, in 1918 under the name Gangjee Premjee & Company.

After World War II, the family established Bangkok as its main business base, and in 1950 formally adopted the surname Shah.

During that era, Chimanlal Shivjee Shah, a fourth-generation family member, became widely known as the “Shah of Bangkok” due to his prominent role within the Indian community and his extensive business network in Thailand.