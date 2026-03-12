Iran admits strike on Thai vessel Mayuree Naree in Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s military has admitted carrying out an attack on the Thai-flagged cargo ship Mayuree Naree while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz, claiming the vessel ignored warnings and attempted to pass through the strategic waterway unlawfully.
Fars and other Iranian media reported on March 11 that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had issued a statement saying Iranian forces attacked two ships in the Strait of Hormuz, including the Thai-flagged Mayuree Naree. Reuters also reported that the Revolutionary Guards had claimed responsibility for the strike, in what was described as their first direct engagement against merchant shipping in the current escalation.
According to the IRGC statement, Mayuree Naree came under fire after it had “ignored warnings” and tried to move through the Strait of Hormuz illegally. Iran also said it had attacked another merchant vessel, the Liberia-flagged Express Rome, with a missile after it allegedly disregarded warnings from the IRGC navy earlier the same day. The Express Rome claim appeared in Iranian reporting, although the most widely cited international reports focused on separate incidents involving other vessels.
Reports from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), cited by Reuters and other outlets, said merchant ships in the Gulf region have faced repeated attacks since the United States and Israel began strikes on Iran on February 28, followed by Iranian retaliation. Reuters said the March 11 incidents brought the number of reported attacks in or near the Gulf region since then to at least 12, while another Reuters report put the tally at at least 14.
On March 11 alone, several vessels were reported struck in or near the Strait of Hormuz. Reuters said the Thai-flagged Mayuree Naree was hit by two projectiles, causing a fire and damage to the engine room, while three crew members were reported missing and 20 were rescued.
Earlier the same day, a spokesman for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya central military headquarters declared that Iran would not allow oil to pass through the Strait of Hormuz for the benefit of the United States, “Zionists”, or their allies. International coverage of the threat said Iran had warned that ships transiting the strait could become targets as tensions escalated across one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints.
The statement said any vessel or oil cargo linked to the United States, Israel or hostile allies would be regarded as a legitimate target, and warned of repeated strikes until Iran’s enemies were, in its words, punished and made to regret their actions. That rhetoric has deepened concern over the safety of commercial shipping in the region, through which a significant share of global oil and gas trade normally passes.