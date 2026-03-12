From Fear to Impact: How One Thai Student Turned Mistakes into Meaningful Change

Natamon 'Namkhing' Amphin learnt that protecting creativity matters more than perfection—and it's shaping how she tells Southeast Asia's stories.

When Natamon "Namkhing" Amphin received a grade of 1 out of 10 on her first essay, something inside her broke—and then rebuilt itself stronger.

The Chulalongkorn University graduate, now pursuing a master's degree in political economy at National Taiwan University on the prestigious Centennial Fellowship, has turned a journey marked by setbacks into a compelling story of resilience and purpose.

From her childhood in rural Chonburi to the international stage, Namkhing's path illustrates a truth many young Thais grapple with: excellence isn't about avoiding mistakes—it's about what you do with them.

Overcoming the Fear of Being Average

In high school at Triam Udom Suksa, Namkhing felt the anxiety familiar to many talented young people: she could do many things, but nothing truly stood out. She joined clubs, participated in activities, but never committed deeply to anything.

"I realised that I should at least be good at certain things when I asked myself who I want to become and how I want the world to remember me," she reflects. "I want to be remembered by my contribution to this world, by my achievement rather than by who I am with or who I know."



That realisation led her to the Chula English Debate Society in 2022, confronting her greatest fear: public speaking. For two years, she devoted weekends to tournaments and sparring matches.

Though she describes herself as an "average debater," the experience taught her something invaluable—how to embrace failure.