From Fear to Impact: How One Thai Student Turned Mistakes into Meaningful Change

Natamon 'Namkhing' Amphin learnt that protecting creativity matters more than perfection—and it's shaping how she tells Southeast Asia's stories.
When Natamon "Namkhing" Amphin received a grade of 1 out of 10 on her first essay, something inside her broke—and then rebuilt itself stronger.
The Chulalongkorn University graduate, now pursuing a master's degree in political economy at National Taiwan University on the prestigious Centennial Fellowship, has turned a journey marked by setbacks into a compelling story of resilience and purpose.
From her childhood in rural Chonburi to the international stage, Namkhing's path illustrates a truth many young Thais grapple with: excellence isn't about avoiding mistakes—it's about what you do with them.
Overcoming the Fear of Being Average
In high school at Triam Udom Suksa, Namkhing felt the anxiety familiar to many talented young people: she could do many things, but nothing truly stood out. She joined clubs, participated in activities, but never committed deeply to anything.
"I realised that I should at least be good at certain things when I asked myself who I want to become and how I want the world to remember me," she reflects. "I want to be remembered by my contribution to this world, by my achievement rather than by who I am with or who I know."
That realisation led her to the Chula English Debate Society in 2022, confronting her greatest fear: public speaking. For two years, she devoted weekends to tournaments and sparring matches.
Though she describes herself as an "average debater," the experience taught her something invaluable—how to embrace failure.
"I failed more times than I succeeded in debate," she admits. "Nonetheless, those failures made me stronger and resilient."
Leadership Through Protection, Not Perfection
Namkhing's leadership philosophy crystallised during her time as director of the delegate experience team for HPAIR Asia Conference 2024 — organised by the Harvard Project for Asian and International Relations (HPAIR) — a five-day event at Chulalongkorn featuring young leaders from around the world.
Hours before the HPAIR event—a TED Talk-style gathering—disaster struck. Three MCs who hadn't properly rehearsed delivered a first practice run filled with dead air and awkward dynamics. Other directors were furious.
But Namkhing didn't scold her team. Instead, she sat with them, facilitating rather than dictating, helping them craft a script they could own.
"Victim blaming was not gonna do anyone good," she explains. "What they and I needed back then was a solution. When you allow the team to have ownership in what they are assigned to do, it will lead to results that they could be proud of."
The event succeeded brilliantly. More importantly, those team members remain close collaborators today—one even invited Namkhing to a case competition that took her to Hong Kong.
Her leadership principle is clear: "Creating an arena where creativity is not punished."
The Grind That Transforms
The turning point in Namkhing's academic journey came during her third year at Chulalongkorn, when she enrolled in a course with the faculty's strictest professor.
Only two students took the class. For an entire term, Namkhing spent six days a week summarising a single journal article, sacrificing her social life entirely.
That brutal 1/10 grade on her first essay was a wake-up call.
"I had always been praised for being smart and being a top student," she recalls. "However, that score proved that I was wrong and I should not be so cocky. Being confident and cocky are totally different things."
The intensive training transformed her writing and analytical abilities, leading to positions as rapporteur for the Institute of Security and International Studies (ISIS Thailand), the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights, and the Nelson Mandela Centre.
But she didn't just apply for these roles—she engineered the opportunities. To get noticed by the director of ISIS Thailand, she attended seminars, asked thoughtful questions during Q&As, and stayed behind to introduce herself. It took a semester of patient, consistent effort.
"If you have skills, with a little patience and the right approach, you will be recognised for what you can do," she advises.
Writing for Change
Today, Namkhing serves as Thailand Correspondent for The ASEAN Frontier (TAF), a youth-led news outlet illustrating Southeast Asia through young people’s eyes.
After producing nearly 20 articles and navigating considerable trial and error, she has refined her approach: setting agendas drawn from controversial debates or breaking news, then conducting interviews to introduce original perspectives.
One such piece—focused on the Clean Air Bill—brought unexpected validation when it drew engagement from a prominent public figure known for championing environmental reform.
Her editor later shared the moment as a meaningful recognition of the substance behind her work.
“I believe that such figures do not engage with content casually,” she reflects. “When they do, it signals that the issue—and the way it is presented—matters.”
Beyond personal affirmation, the moment underscored the continued relevance of policy-driven advocacy for social change, even outside formal political roles—an approach that strongly resonates with Namkhing’s own commitment to using writing as a tool for impact.
Bridging Technical and Human Stories
At National Taiwan University, Namkhing is studying political economy with economic modelling—a technically demanding field that initially intimidated her, given her limited maths and statistics background.
Yet she sees clear applications for her Thai audience. Economic models produce the election polls and surveys people encounter daily. Her goal is to translate complex statistical analysis into legible stories the public can understand and feel.
"It is my job as a journalist to translate and analyse complex numbers into articles or materials that the public can easily understand," she says, combining her qualitative analytical skills with new quantitative capabilities.
Two Names, One Purpose
Namkhing uses "Ginger" with international friends—a name that instantly conveys her personality: "nice, calm, but fierce." But as she's grown, both personas have merged into one: someone firm with her goals, curious about others, welcoming of new opportunities, and relentlessly believing in herself.
Her advice for young Thais navigating similar paths? Embrace old-school disciplines like rigorous reading and writing, even in the age of AI.
Build solid foundations. Be patient but consistent. Protect your team's creativity. And remember that rejection simply guides you to the right path.
"If it's yours, it will be yours," she says. "You just have to make sure that you are prepared for the opportunities even when they have yet presented themselves."
In an era where young voices often struggle to be heard, Namkhing has found hers—not by avoiding mistakes, but by transforming them into stepping stones towards meaningful impact.