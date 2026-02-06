Breaking Boundaries: How Pup Tanyapat's Winning Artwork Challenges Our Relationship with AI

Young Thai artist captures technology's dual nature with thought-provoking bomb-and-keyboard composition.

When Tanyapat "Pup" Manasarakul placed a bomb beside a keyboard in her painting, she wasn't just creating art—she was asking a question that resonates across our increasingly digital world.

The 16th UOB Painting of the Year judges saw something remarkable in this juxtaposition, awarding the Chulalongkorn University student the Most Promising Artist of the Year (Thailand) title.

Her winning work, titled "Control + Alt + Destruct," is a clever play on the familiar computer command.

Where most would expect "Delete," Pup substitutes "Destruct," transforming a routine keyboard shortcut into a pointed commentary on artificial intelligence's potential for both creation and devastation.

"I saw AI becoming a huge part of our daily lives," Pup explains. "There was this wave of resistance against AI in art, but I see it differently. Technology exists in every aspect of our lives. AI is like a double-edged sword—it's both a weapon and a useful tool."

From National Gold to International Recognition

Pup's artistic journey has been marked by steady progression and technical excellence.

In 2019, while still a secondary school student, she claimed a national gold medal at the National Student Expo on Arts, Academics and Technology Competition. But it wasn't just about winning—it was about discovering her voice.