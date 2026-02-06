Authorities Thwart Wildlife Smuggling Attempt at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Suvarnabhumi Airport authorities have intercepted an Indian national attempting to smuggle two live Indochinese Lutungs out of Thailand in his personal luggage.
Customs officials at Suvarnabhumi Airport, in a joint operation with the Wildlife Checkpoint, have intercepted an attempt to smuggle two live Indochinese Lutungs (also known as Silvered Leaf Monkeys) out of Thailand.
The primates, valued at around 100,000 baht, were discovered concealed within the personal luggage of an Indian man. The suspect was apprehended as he prepared to board a flight to the Republic of India.
Santanee Phairattanakorn, director of the Passenger Inspection Customs Office at Suvarnabhumi Airport, confirmed the details of the seizure on Wednesday.
She stated that on 3 February, officers conducted a rigorous search of the passenger’s belongings following a tip-off or suspicious activity during routine screening.
"The inspection revealed two live Indochinese Lutungs hidden amongst personal items. The animals were immediately seized, and the suspect was taken into custody to face legal proceedings," Santanee said.
The suspect is facing charges under two major pieces of legislation:
The Wild Animal Conservation and Protection Act (2019): For the unauthorised export of protected and controlled wildlife.
The Customs Act (2017): For attempting to export goods from the Kingdom without undergoing official customs formalities.
The Indochinese Lutung is a protected species in Thailand, and its trade is strictly regulated under international conservation treaties.
Santanee reiterated that the Customs Department is intensifying its crackdown on the illegal wildlife trade to protect Thailand’s natural heritage and maintain national biosecurity.
The rescued monkeys have been handed over to wildlife specialists for health assessments and care.