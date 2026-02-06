Authorities Thwart Wildlife Smuggling Attempt at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Suvarnabhumi Airport authorities have intercepted an Indian national attempting to smuggle two live Indochinese Lutungs out of Thailand in his personal luggage.

Customs officials at Suvarnabhumi Airport, in a joint operation with the Wildlife Checkpoint, have intercepted an attempt to smuggle two live Indochinese Lutungs (also known as Silvered Leaf Monkeys) out of Thailand.

The primates, valued at around 100,000 baht, were discovered concealed within the personal luggage of an Indian man. The suspect was apprehended as he prepared to board a flight to the Republic of India.

Santanee Phairattanakorn, director of the Passenger Inspection Customs Office at Suvarnabhumi Airport, confirmed the details of the seizure on Wednesday.