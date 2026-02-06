Dust chokes the city as PM2.5 levels soar, eastern Bangkok sees highest pollution levels

Air quality at orange level: This level indicates a beginning impact on health. It is advised for the general public to use protective equipment, such as PM2.5 masks, when leaving buildings.

Outdoor activities, especially strenuous exercise, should be limited. Pay attention to symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing, or eye irritation.

At-risk groups: High-risk individuals should wear protective gear like PM2.5 masks every time they go outside. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities and follow medical advice. If any symptoms arise, seek medical attention immediately.