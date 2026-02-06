Dust chokes the city as PM2.5 levels soar, eastern Bangkok sees highest pollution levels

“Dust chokes the city” — Air quality in Bangkok has worsened, with PM2.5 levels exceeding safe standards, causing respiratory issues. Eastern Bangkok records the highest levels.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Air Quality Information Centre reported on the particulate matter (PM2.5) situation in the city as of 7am on Friday, February 6. The average level for Bangkok is 41.1 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), surpassing the standard of 37.5 µg/m³.
Top 12 areas with the highest PM2.5 levels in Bangkok:
Air quality ranges by area:
Air quality at orange level: This level indicates a beginning impact on health. It is advised for the general public to use protective equipment, such as PM2.5 masks, when leaving buildings.
Outdoor activities, especially strenuous exercise, should be limited. Pay attention to symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing, or eye irritation.
At-risk groups: High-risk individuals should wear protective gear like PM2.5 masks every time they go outside. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities and follow medical advice. If any symptoms arise, seek medical attention immediately.