CAPM warns PM2.5 risk from Feb 3–9, with hotspots in Bangkok and Central region

PM2.5 warning for Feb 3–9

Based on weather models and wind patterns, CAPM said the next seven days could bring worsening air quality in several regions, with key risk windows as follows:

Bangkok and metropolitan area: higher risk early week (Feb 3–5)

CAPM warned of increased accumulation from 3–5 February due to still conditions and light morning winds, which may reduce dispersion of pollution from traffic and construction. Residents and commuters were advised to keep masks ready.

Central and western regions: prolonged elevated levels (Feb 3–8)

CAPM described the Central-Western belt as the most concerning area, with elevated PM2.5 likely to persist from 3–8 February, due to wind flows that can trap pollution in basin-like terrain and outdoor activities in some provinces.

North and North-east: late-week uptick (Feb 6–8)

CAPM said conditions could become more severe from 6–8 February. It urged extra caution in the North, especially along border-adjacent areas and valleys. In the North-east, CAPM said PM2.5 is expected to begin accumulating again from 6 February as winds change direction.

Eastern region: improvement expected (Feb 8–9)

While some areas may exceed the standard early in the week, CAPM said PM2.5 levels are expected to fall noticeably on 8–9 February as winds improve ventilation.

Southern region: “good to very good” continues

CAPM said the South is expected to retain the best air quality nationwide, with conditions forecast to remain good to very good throughout 3–9 February, supporting outdoor activities and travel.

Health advice

CAPM urged people in affected areas to take precautions: