FBI, foreign attachés inspect O'Smach scam hub with Thai Army

Asked whether the area could also have been used as an operations base linked to drone activity, he said that during the second clash Thai forces detected large numbers of drones, including explosive-laden drones, which injured Thai personnel. He said this made the area a clear military target, and an operation was carried out there. He added that at the time they did not know it was a scam base, but later observed heavy vehicle movements and frequent military traffic in and out, which he said indicated the area had been used for military activity.

Asked how much land Thailand now controls in the area, he said discussions with operational units indicated roughly 100 rai, consisting of buildings linked to scam operations.

On reports of lights still visible at night, he said solar panels could be seen on buildings and Thai observation posts still noted brightness at night, but inside the buildings no electricity was found.

Asked whether the evidence would be used to show the world Cambodia is a scam hub, he said collecting evidence is part of building such a case, but the immediate aim was to inform the public and show the situation clearly, which is why media were brought to the site.

Asked whether there might be Cambodian government backing due to the scale of the “empire”, he said that would depend on evidence linking actors and is a matter for the investigative process beyond the military’s remit.

Asked how long Thailand would maintain control of the area, he said deployments were being carried out under joint statements and positioning, while negotiations would return to the relevant bilateral mechanisms, including the JBC and GBC.

Asked whether Cambodian forces had attempted to re-enter the area after clashes ended, he said no return had been detected, though he could not confirm the reasons, and Thai forces would prevent entry. He added that defensive construction on both sides after operations is normal military practice and not necessarily a sign of imminent aggression, though vigilance remains necessary. Future conditions, he said, would depend on upcoming meetings, and for now forces must hold the area pending the formation of a new government.

Asked about the number of foreign nationals involved in scam operations, he said figures compiled from discussions and collected information suggested around 8,000–10,000 people, and that movements out of the area were observed around the time of military operations on December 8.