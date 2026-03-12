Bangkok warns motorists to avoid Asoke route over Ocean Tower 2 rally

Bangkok residents have been warned to plan ahead if travelling through the Asoke-Sukhumvit area on Friday, March 13, as a large rally is scheduled to take place outside Ocean Tower 2, located on Sukhumvit 21 Soi 3.

Police have advised motorists to avoid the route during the demonstration period.

According to the advisory issued by Lumpini police, the gathering is expected to last for six hours, from 12pm to 6pm, a period that already coincides with heavy traffic in the area. As a result, roads around Asoke could face severe congestion.

Police have specifically warned the public to avoid Sukhumvit 21 Soi 3. Those who still need to pass through the area have been advised to use Sukhumvit 21 Soi 1 as an alternative connecting route.

Drivers have also been told to allow an additional one to two hours for travel to avoid being caught in major traffic delays.

Authorities said the best option would be to use public transport, particularly the BTS at Asoke station or the MRT at Sukhumvit station, which are likely to provide faster and more reliable access to destinations in the area.

The public has been urged to monitor updates and check traffic conditions before travelling to help reduce disruption and avoid unnecessary delays.