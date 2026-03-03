BMA issues heat index warning, advises avoiding outdoor activities

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on Tuesday (March 3) issued a heat index alert, saying readings were in the “warning” range and urging people to avoid outdoor activities.
The daily heat index was assessed at a level requiring caution, with the BMA asking the public to take extra care when outside as extreme heat may affect health.
For general guidance, people are advised to reduce or avoid outdoor activities—especially between 11am and 3pm, when temperatures typically peak—and to drink enough clean water and wear breathable clothing.
Higher-risk groups such as young children, older people, and those with underlying health conditions are advised to seek medical attention promptly if they experience symptoms such as dizziness, light-headedness, fatigue, or fainting.
The BMA said residents can follow air-quality updates and related information via the AirBKK website at airbkk.com.