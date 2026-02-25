Surin Governor and Army Commander Address Explosion at Border Patrol Police Armory, Heat Likely Cause

At 9:20 PM on February 24, 2026, Surin Governor Charoen Waenphet , along with Maj Gen Chaiyakorn Kitkana, Commander of the 25th Military Circle, briefed the public on the explosion at the Border Patrol Police Division 21 armory in Surin. The fire, which resulted in explosions of ammunition and RPGs, occurred in the first armory building. A security officer sustained a minor knee injury from shrapnel, but there were no further casualties.
The second armory, which stores small arms ammunition, was also affected by explosions. Nearby, three additional explosive storage buildings remain within a hazardous zone, cordoned off for safety. Despite the proximity to residential areas where Border Patrol Police families live, no civilians were affected, as nearby personnel were evacuated to safety.
Firefighting teams, including foam and water trucks, were deployed throughout the night, with drones scheduled to survey the damage during daylight. The fire is believed to be under control, with no further spread anticipated. EOD teams are on standby to assess and neutralize any remaining explosives, while fire safety measures and emergency services are in place.
The likely cause of the fire, according to Maj Gen Chaiyakorn, is the extreme heat that day. Despite attempts to ventilate the armory by opening doors, the temperature inside was not manageable due to the volatile nature of the stored munitions. To prevent future incidents, stricter measures will be put in place, including temperature monitoring systems, sprinklers, and enhanced ventilation for armory storage.