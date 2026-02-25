Surin Governor and Army Commander Address Explosion at Border Patrol Police Armory, Heat Likely Cause

At 9:20 PM on February 24, 2026, Surin Governor Charoen Waenphet , along with Maj Gen Chaiyakorn Kitkana, Commander of the 25th Military Circle, briefed the public on the explosion at the Border Patrol Police Division 21 armory in Surin. The fire, which resulted in explosions of ammunition and RPGs, occurred in the first armory building. A security officer sustained a minor knee injury from shrapnel, but there were no further casualties.



The second armory, which stores small arms ammunition, was also affected by explosions. Nearby, three additional explosive storage buildings remain within a hazardous zone, cordoned off for safety. Despite the proximity to residential areas where Border Patrol Police families live, no civilians were affected, as nearby personnel were evacuated to safety.