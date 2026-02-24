Army Rushes to Control Fire at Surin Border Patrol Police Armory, Public Urged to Avoid Area

On February 24, 2026, at around 7:30 PM, the Army received a report from the Second Army Region regarding a fire at the ammunition storage of the Border Patrol Police Division 21 in Surin. The incident occurred along the Surin bypass road in Muang District.

The Army's 25th Military Circle (MTC) deployed firefighting units and personnel to support local authorities and other agencies in containing the fire and managing the situation. Additionally, traffic control and security measures are in place around the area. The public has been urged to avoid using the Surin bypass road for safety reasons.

Regarding the cause of the incident, Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree stated that investigations are ongoing, and the cause has not yet been confirmed. The public is advised to rely on official sources for updates and to avoid spreading unverified information to prevent unnecessary panic.