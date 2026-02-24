Proudputh: Thailand tourism should shift from "quantity" to a "global economic platform"

Proudputh Liptapanlop, Executive Director of the Proud Group and Proud Real Estate, outlined a vision for Thailand to urgently transition from being just a "popular destination" to becoming a "strong economic platform" during the “Thailand Economic Drives 2026” seminar hosted by Post Today on Tuesday (February 24).
Crisis in fragility: a new challenge to tackle with "quality"
While tourist numbers are on the rise, Proudputh highlighted a "vulnerable point"—the per capita spending, which decreased by around 4% last year.
When adjusted for inflation over the past six years, this figure could drop by as much as 12-13%. This is compounded by external factors and geopolitical volatility.
"We heavily rely on tourism, but we haven't fully leveraged it yet. It's time to stop chasing just the numbers and start building value so tourism can truly become a stable and sustainable mechanism," Proudputh said.
Migration reforming: attracting "quality citizens"
A key strategy Proudputh proposed is migration reforming, attracting tourists who stay for 3-5 months, such as those fleeing cold winters from Europe, Scandinavia, or digital nomads. These tourists spend up to three times more than regular visitors and can support businesses during the low season.
Longer stays also present opportunities for related industries, such as real estate and healthcare, particularly as the world enters an ageing society, where Thailand offers strengths in services and affordable living costs.
From soft power to a tangible ecosystem
Another crucial element of tourism is leveraging Thailand's soft power. Proudputh compared the creation of Thai destinations to the "Disneyland" model, which generates revenue from characters.
She proposed that Thailand use soft power—such as Muay Thai, food, or fashion—to create IP-based destinations.
"Our soft power should not just be about marketing; it must directly contribute to GDP. For example, creating a 'Thai Boxing Chateaux' that combines a boxing academy, wellness centre, and hotel to attract longer stays and higher spending," Proudputh added.
Infrastructure: the backbone of growth
Ultimately, the vision will be unachievable without seamless infrastructure. Proudputh stressed the importance of expanding airport capacity and efficiently connecting transportation—road, rail, and sea—to secondary cities.
Thus, Thai tourism in 2026 will not just be a traditional service industry, but rather a "national strategy" that integrates capital, infrastructure, and cultural identity to transform tourists into "investors" and contributors to driving Thailand’s economy sustainably into the next century.