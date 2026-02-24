Proudputh: Thailand tourism should shift from "quantity" to a "global economic platform"

Proudputh Liptapanlop, Executive Director of the Proud Group and Proud Real Estate, outlined a vision for Thailand to urgently transition from being just a "popular destination" to becoming a "strong economic platform" during the “Thailand Economic Drives 2026” seminar hosted by Post Today on Tuesday (February 24).

Crisis in fragility: a new challenge to tackle with "quality"

While tourist numbers are on the rise, Proudputh highlighted a "vulnerable point"—the per capita spending, which decreased by around 4% last year.

When adjusted for inflation over the past six years, this figure could drop by as much as 12-13%. This is compounded by external factors and geopolitical volatility.

"We heavily rely on tourism, but we haven't fully leveraged it yet. It's time to stop chasing just the numbers and start building value so tourism can truly become a stable and sustainable mechanism," Proudputh said.