Phuket hits new daily flight record: 393 flights, 71,613 passengers; 14m annual target

Phuket’s tourism recovery has surpassed pre-Covid levels, with daily flights setting a new record and visitor numbers reaching around 71,000. Provincial authorities expect arrivals to hold steady and are targeting 14 million tourists a year.

Phuket International Airport—one of the six airports operated by Airports of Thailand (AOT)—reported a new all-time high in air travel on February 14, 2026, with 393 flights and 71,613 passengers, the highest since the airport began operations and above the previous record in 2019.

Breakdown for February 14, 2026

Domestic: 146 flights, 23,031 passengers

International: 247 flights, 48,582 passengers

The previous daily record in 2019 stood at 374 flights and 71,387 passengers.