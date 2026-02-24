Phuket hits new daily flight record: 393 flights, 71,613 passengers; 14m annual target

Phuket’s tourism recovery has surpassed pre-Covid levels, with daily flights setting a new record and visitor numbers reaching around 71,000. Provincial authorities expect arrivals to hold steady and are targeting 14 million tourists a year.
Phuket International Airport—one of the six airports operated by Airports of Thailand (AOT)—reported a new all-time high in air travel on February 14, 2026, with 393 flights and 71,613 passengers, the highest since the airport began operations and above the previous record in 2019.
Breakdown for February 14, 2026
The previous daily record in 2019 stood at 374 flights and 71,387 passengers.
Phuket Governor Nirat Pongsitthaworn said Phuket previously hit its peak in 2019 before the Covid-19 situation pushed figures down. Over the past two years, tourism has continued to recover and has now set a new record, driven by cooperation between government agencies, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the private sector, operators, and Phuket residents working together to be good hosts.
“Phuket’s strengths include beautiful seas, clear water, good weather, delicious food, and the smiles and friendliness of local people, which keep tourists coming. The figures are likely to remain steadily high,” he said.
For 2026, Phuket aims to maintain total tourist arrivals at 14 million a year. While the province remains a strong destination, agencies are continuing to improve safety standards, convenience, and service quality to build confidence—positioning Phuket as a place visitors want to stay longer and return to.
The sustained growth in tourist numbers is seen as a positive signal for the local economy, helping spread income to residents year-round and reinforcing Phuket’s image as the “Pearl of the Andaman” and a major global destination.