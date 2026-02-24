Phiphat says coalition deal done, new government before Songkran

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, and a key figure in the Bhumjaithai Party, said in an interview on Tuesday (February 24) that he was unaware of reports claiming the party had sealed a deal to form a government commanding 300 MPs, adding that the matter should be directed to the party’s executive committee.
Asked whether having only one major party — Pheu Thai — alongside smaller parties would be sufficient, Phiphat said the question should be put to the party leader and the Bhumjaithai executive committee.
When asked whether there had been discussions about cabinet portfolios, Phiphat said the reports were “roughly” accurate, and that an agreement might already be in place — but he declined to elaborate, saying it would be overstepping his role to answer.
Pressed on whether the political deal to form a government had already been concluded, Phiphat said: “It would seem so. What the media has reported is very close.”
Asked whether Bhumjaithai was concerned that a clip related to government-formation negotiations might be exposed on social media, Phiphat said forming a government was something that could be disclosed in any case.
He said he did not believe the party leader was worried about such a clip, insisted he was not concerned, and said he did not know what clip was being referred to — adding that he believed there were no secrets within the Bhumjaithai Party.
Anudith declines to say if Klatham has lost its chance to join government
Meanwhile, Anudith Nakornthap, chairman of strategy for the Klatham Party, said the party’s status should first be certified by the Election Commission (EC).
Asked whether the Klatham Party still had a chance to join the government — amid reports it could end up in opposition — Anudith said that, in fact, there had not yet been any talks.
He said the party would follow the line previously stated by Thamanat Prompow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives and chairman of the party’s advisory board.
Anudith declined to answer when asked whether Bhumjaithai had not definitively shut the door on Klatham joining the government.
Asked when there would be clarity, Anudith said everything would proceed as the prime minister had indicated — that it was not yet time to discuss or talk about joining the government, and that the EC should certify the election results first.
Asked whether he was confident the Klatham Party would be part of the government, Anudith declined to respond and immediately headed into Command Building 1 at Government House.