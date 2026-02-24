Phiphat says coalition deal done, new government before Songkran

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, and a key figure in the Bhumjaithai Party, said in an interview on Tuesday (February 24) that he was unaware of reports claiming the party had sealed a deal to form a government commanding 300 MPs, adding that the matter should be directed to the party’s executive committee.

Asked whether having only one major party — Pheu Thai — alongside smaller parties would be sufficient, Phiphat said the question should be put to the party leader and the Bhumjaithai executive committee.

When asked whether there had been discussions about cabinet portfolios, Phiphat said the reports were “roughly” accurate, and that an agreement might already be in place — but he declined to elaborate, saying it would be overstepping his role to answer.

Pressed on whether the political deal to form a government had already been concluded, Phiphat said: “It would seem so. What the media has reported is very close.”