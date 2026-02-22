Predee denies serving as minister in incoming Bhumjaithai govt

As the election-winning Bhumjaithai Party moves to form a new government, prominent business leader Predee Daochai has denied speculation that he will serve as energy minister in the incoming administration.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Predee said he had not been approached or offered any ministerial position by anyone, dismissing earlier reports that he would take up the energy portfolio once the party assumes office.

“Thank you for trusting me, but I reiterate that the rumours about me taking any political position are completely untrue,” he said.

Following the February 8 election, Bhumjaithai is seen forming a coalition government, bringing in several parties, including the Pheu Thai Party, which finished third.