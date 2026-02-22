Predee denies serving as minister in incoming Bhumjaithai govt

As the election-winning Bhumjaithai Party moves to form a new government, prominent business leader Predee Daochai has denied speculation that he will serve as energy minister in the incoming administration.
In a Facebook post on Sunday, Predee said he had not been approached or offered any ministerial position by anyone, dismissing earlier reports that he would take up the energy portfolio once the party assumes office.
“Thank you for trusting me, but I reiterate that the rumours about me taking any political position are completely untrue,” he said.
Following the February 8 election, Bhumjaithai is seen forming a coalition government, bringing in several parties, including the Pheu Thai Party, which finished third.
Reports indicate that coalition parties are in the process of allocating cabinet quotas based on the number of MP seats won in the polls. Besides being expected to assign key posts to prominent figures such as Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Suphajee Suthumpun and Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Bhumjaithai is also believed to be considering other outsiders for ministerial positions.
Speculation surrounding Predee intensified after he resigned from PTT Global Chemical last week, with some reports suggesting the move was linked to a potential government role.
However, Predee said he is better suited to the private sector, particularly in positions as a director and adviser to various companies.
“In this capacity [working in the private sector], I can utilise my expertise to support organisational development, enhance personnel capabilities, and elevate management standards in a tangible way,” he said.
Predee added that although he previously held a political position, he does not wish to return at this time.
He served as finance minister during the tenure of Prayut Chan-o-cha in 2020 and currently holds senior positions in several major firms, including Gulf Energy Development.
He has also held top roles at Kasikornbank, the Thai Bankers’ Association, and the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking.