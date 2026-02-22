GISTDA: Thailand hotspots hit 839, with forests accounting for over half

Thailand’s forest-fire situation remains worrying after the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) reported 839 hotspots, with forest areas making up more than half of the national total—an indicator closely linked to haze and PM2.5 pollution.
GISTDA said hotspot detection from the Suomi NPP satellite using the VIIRS system on February 21, 2026 showed hotspots across multiple land-use categories, led by forest zones.
The breakdown was: national forest reserves (253), conservation forests (172), agricultural land reform areas (171), agricultural areas (154), communities and other areas (83), and roadside/highway areas (6).
Combined, national forest reserves and conservation forests totalled 425 hotspots, or over 50% of Thailand’s hotspots, which GISTDA-linked reporting described as a major driver of the current haze and PM2.5 problem.
The regional picture also remains severe, with hotspot counts that could affect Thailand’s air quality depending on wind direction: Cambodia (2,315), Myanmar (1,093), Laos (775), Vietnam (435) and Malaysia (5).
GISTDA urged close monitoring of hotspots—especially in forest areas in the North and Northeast—and said the public can track real-time hotspot data and wildfire-risk maps via its online disaster platform.