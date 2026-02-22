Strong winds, thunderstorms forecast for most parts of Thailand

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has warned residents in 60 provinces to brace for thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds from Monday to Wednesday.
According to the DDPM, all provinces in the North and Northeast are likely to be affected, with some areas facing downpours and possible hail.
In the Central region, all provinces except Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan are at risk, while Bangkok and surrounding areas could also see heavy rain, according to the department.
DDPM director-general Teerapat Kachamat said the unstable weather is expected to result from a cool air mass from China moving over the Northeast, westerly winds over the North, and hot conditions in Thailand, a combination that may trigger summer storms.
The department advised residents to inspect buildings to ensure they are structurally sound and to avoid sheltering near large trees or billboards during storms.
People are also urged not to use mobile phones in open areas during thunderstorms due to the risk of lightning strikes.
The entitiy said the public can seek assistance via the “Thai Disaster Alert” application, the Line account @1784DDPM, or the 1784 hotline. Officials and necessary machinery have been placed on standby to provide urgent assistance, the DDPM said.