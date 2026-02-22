Strong winds, thunderstorms forecast for most parts of Thailand

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has warned residents in 60 provinces to brace for thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds from Monday to Wednesday.

According to the DDPM, all provinces in the North and Northeast are likely to be affected, with some areas facing downpours and possible hail.

In the Central region, all provinces except Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan are at risk, while Bangkok and surrounding areas could also see heavy rain, according to the department.