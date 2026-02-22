Democrats expected to be invited to join Bhumjaithai-led coalition

The Democrat Party is expected to be invited to join the Bhumjaithai Party-led coalition to strengthen its parliamentary majority to 318 MPs, political observers believe.
Sources said senior figures from Bhumjaithai and the Democrats have held preliminary talks about the party joining the coalition. The sources said Democrat leaders were assured that the Klatham Party would be left out, in line with the Democrats’ firm position.
Observers said that if the Democrats join, the coalition would have a solid 319 MPs, giving the government stronger stability.
It has been reported that the current coalition holds 296 seats, comprising: Bhumjaithai Party (193), Pheu Thai Party (74), Thai Ruam Palang Party (6), Palang Pracharath Party (5), Prachachat Party (5), Setthakij Party (3), Thai Sang Thai Party (2), New Democracy Party (1), New Party (1), Ruam Jai Thai Party (1), Thai Sap Tawee Party (1), New Dimension Party (1), Ruam Palang Prachachon Party (1), New Opportunity Party (1), and New Choice Party (1).
With the coalition still short of 300 seats, observers believe it wants to bring in the Democrats to bolster stability.