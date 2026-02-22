Democrats expected to be invited to join Bhumjaithai-led coalition

The Democrat Party is expected to be invited to join the Bhumjaithai Party-led coalition to strengthen its parliamentary majority to 318 MPs, political observers believe.

Sources said senior figures from Bhumjaithai and the Democrats have held preliminary talks about the party joining the coalition. The sources said Democrat leaders were assured that the Klatham Party would be left out, in line with the Democrats’ firm position.

Observers said that if the Democrats join, the coalition would have a solid 319 MPs, giving the government stronger stability.