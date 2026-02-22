Cambodian fishing boat seized in Thai waters, three crew detained

The First Naval Area Command, through the commander of a patrol vessel, reported the arrest of one Cambodian fishing boat at latitude 11°31.51’ N and longitude 102°53.40’ E, within Thai waters, on Sunday (February 22).

An inspection found three Cambodian crew members who were unable to communicate in Thai and had no identification documents or lawful vessel entry/exit paperwork.

Two crates of fresh squid were found on board.

The crew admitted they had been fishing in Thai waters for two days.