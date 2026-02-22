Cambodian fishing boat seized in Thai waters, three crew detained

Cambodian nationals were found on board without identification or lawful entry/exit paperwork, with officers also seizing two crates of fresh squid before taking the vessel to Khlong Yai Multipurpose Port for legal proceedings.

  • A Cambodian fishing boat was seized by Thailand's First Naval Area Command for operating illegally in Thai waters.
  • Three Cambodian crew members were detained after being found without identification or lawful vessel documentation.
  • The crew admitted to fishing in Thai waters for two days and were brought to port to face legal proceedings.

The First Naval Area Command, through the commander of a patrol vessel, reported the arrest of one Cambodian fishing boat at latitude 11°31.51’ N and longitude 102°53.40’ E, within Thai waters, on Sunday (February 22).

An inspection found three Cambodian crew members who were unable to communicate in Thai and had no identification documents or lawful vessel entry/exit paperwork.

Two crates of fresh squid were found on board.

The crew admitted they had been fishing in Thai waters for two days.

Officers therefore detained the vessel and all crew members and brought them to the Khlong Yai Multipurpose Port for legal proceedings.

Coordination was also made with the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Trat to deploy a multi-agency team to jointly conduct inspections and proceed with the relevant steps.

The case is currently under investigation and is being handled in strict accordance with Thai law.

 

