Jeeno Thitikul wins Honda LPGA Thailand for first home title

World No. 1 Atthaya “Jeeno” Thitikul kept the Thai flag flying at Siam Country Club Old Course, claiming her first home LPGA title as the US$1.8 million Honda LPGA Thailand concluded on Sunday.
The home crowd favourite stayed composed amid the heat and intense pressure from a sea of fans, firing a closing four-under-par 68 to finish on 24-under-par 264. The victory marked her eighth LPGA Tour crown, with the Thai star edging Japan’s Chisato “Chizzy” Iwai by a single stroke.
“I would rate it A+++. This feels surreal and beyond a dream for me,” said the 23-year-old. “The fact that my parents were here cheering for me made it even more special.”
“I know it’s not as big as the majors, but winning in my home country means so much to me—sometimes even more than a major.”
Jeeno became the third Thai winner of the national showcase, following Ariya Jutanugarn in 2021 and Patty Tavatanakit in 2024.
The victory carried added emotion as Thitikul’s mother was able to watch her compete at a home LPGA event for the first time after eight previous attempts.
“My mum came up to me after I finished 18 and she cried a lot,” Thitikul said. “I told her, ‘I finally won the tournament in front of you.’ She was really emotional, and that made me emotional too.”
Jeeno lifted the winner’s cheque worth US$270,000.
Iwai applied late pressure after sinking her second eagle of the day on the par-five 10th, but failed to add another birdie and signed for a 66 to finish runner-up on 23-under-par 265. She was in tears after missing a birdie on the final hole and earned US$166,643 for second place.
Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim posted a 68 to claim third place at 22-under-par 266, followed by compatriot Somi Lee, the first-round leader, who closed with a 68 for 21-under-par 267.
Former world No. 1 Lydia Ko carded a 68 to tie for fifth with Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen, who produced the lowest round of the day with a brilliant 63 as both finished on 20-under-par 268.
Meanwhile, 2021 champion Ariya returned with a strong 65 to total 18-under-par 270, sharing the score with Korea’s Hye Jin Choi.