Jeeno Thitikul wins Honda LPGA Thailand for first home title

World No. 1 Atthaya “Jeeno” Thitikul kept the Thai flag flying at Siam Country Club Old Course, claiming her first home LPGA title as the US$1.8 million Honda LPGA Thailand concluded on Sunday.

The home crowd favourite stayed composed amid the heat and intense pressure from a sea of fans, firing a closing four-under-par 68 to finish on 24-under-par 264. The victory marked her eighth LPGA Tour crown, with the Thai star edging Japan’s Chisato “Chizzy” Iwai by a single stroke.

“I would rate it A+++. This feels surreal and beyond a dream for me,” said the 23-year-old. “The fact that my parents were here cheering for me made it even more special.”