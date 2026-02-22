People’s Party leader open to Kla Tham, Democrat joining opposition bloc

At the Rama Gardens Hotel, Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party, commented on reports of a “closed deal” to form an Anutin Charnvirakul government with 300 votes in parliament, without the Kla Tham Party and the Democrat Party.

He said it was possible, stressing that he would have no issue and saw no obstacle if the Kla Tham Party were to take on an opposition role and scrutinise the government intensively and straightforwardly.

He said he believed working together on oversight would not diminish the People’s Party’s image in any way.