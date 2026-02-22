Academic warns heat index, not temperature, drives heat-stroke risk in Thailand

Thailand’s hot season is getting under way, and an environmental and health academic has warned that the danger of extreme heat should not be judged by thermometer readings alone, urging people to monitor the heat index—a measure more closely tied to heat illness and heat stroke.

Dr Sonthi Kotchawat said on Facebook that high humidity can sharply raise the “feels like” temperature, increasing health risks even when the air temperature appears only moderately high.

Heat index explains what the body actually feels

Dr Sonthi explained that the heat index reflects the temperature the human body “actually feels” at a given moment, calculated using air temperature and relative humidity.