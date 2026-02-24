CKPower Reports Strong Growth in Net Profit for 2025

Mr. Thanawat further stated that the past year remained challenging, given geopolitical uncertainties, global economic conditions, climate-related risks, and the rapidly evolving energy landscape. Nevertheless, the Company was able to adapt and manage these challenges effectively and received recognition from leading domestic and international institutions in accordance with sustainability standards, including the ASEAN CG Scorecard and recognition from The Asset, a leading financial magazine in Asia. These recognitions reflect the Company’s strong corporate governance practices at the regional level in Asia.

In addition, CKPower received a "AAA" ranking under the SET ESG Ratings, the highest level awarded by the Stock Exchange of Thailand, and was continuously selected as one of the ESG100 sustainable and investable companies by the Thaipat Institute. These recognitions reaffirm the Company’s strong commitment to conducting its business in line with sustainable development principles. CKPower remains committed to driving growth through renewable energy development across the entire value chain, while strengthening Thailand’s energy security and enhancing organizational readiness in terms of human capital, technology, risk management, and ongoing innovation. These efforts support CKPower’s progress toward achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.



About CK Power Public Company Limited (CKPower):

CKPower engages in production and sales of electricity generated from three sources of energy under its 18 power plants with the total installed capacity of 3,640 MW, consisting of (1) three hydroelectric power plants: the Nam Ngum 2 Hydroelectric Power Plant with 615 MW installed capacity, operated by Nam Ngum 2 Power Company Limited (46% owned through its shareholding in SouthEast Asia Energy Limited), the Xayaburi Hydroelectric Power Plant with 1,285 MW installed capacity, operated by Xayaburi Power Company Limited (42.5% owned), and the Luang Prabang Hydropower Project with 1,460 MW installed capacity, operated by Luang Prabang Power Company Limited (LPCL) (50% owned); (2) two cogeneration power plants with 238 MW installed capacity, operated by Bangpa-in Cogeneration Limited (65% owned); and (3) 13 solar power plants, comprising 11 under Bangkhenchai Company Limited (100% owned) with total installed capacity of 28 MW, one under Nakhon Ratchasima Solar Company Limited (30% owned) with 6 MW installed capacity, and one under Chiangrai Solar Company Limited (30% owned) with 8 MW installed capacity.