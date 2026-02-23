GIT Showcases Mission and Achievements at the 73rd Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center

GIT plays a key national role in gemstone and jewelry testing and certification, standards development and issuance, research and development, and knowledge transfer to entrepreneurs. These efforts help support and strengthen the long-term global competitiveness of Thailand’s gems and jewelry industry.
GIT’s presence at the 73rd edition of the fair provides an important opportunity to showcase the institute’s capabilities to a wider international audience, including its research, services, innovations, and overall contributions to Thailand’s gems and jewelry sector. The exhibition also aims to create positive experiences for visitors, entrepreneurs, business leaders, and media representatives from around the world.
The institute’s exhibition area is divided into two main sections. The first section features institutional information and public relations services, including displays of key research and innovation projects, as well as live demonstrations to share technical knowledge. The second section provides gemstone and jewelry testing and certification services, highlighting GIT’s leadership and expertise in laboratory standards for gemstones, jewelry, and precious metals.
Sumed Prasongpongchai, Director General of the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT), stated that the exhibition forms part of the institute’s efforts to advance its mission of supporting Thailand’s gems and jewelry industry in competing on the global stage. It also aims to enhance international recognition of the institute’s work, services, and mission, while strengthening confidence among entrepreneurs and the public, and reinforcing the positive image of Thailand’s gems and jewelry sector.
Meanwhile, Boonyarit Kalayanamit, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT), presided over the opening ceremony. He emphasized the importance of strengthening standards, building trust, and enhancing Thailand’s international reputation in the gems and jewelry industry, as well as the institute’s role in driving the country toward becoming a global trading hub.
The exhibition also aims to reinforce GIT’s image as a leader in laboratory standards while expanding business opportunities and international cooperation, contributing to the sustainable growth and global advancement of Thailand’s gems and jewelry industry.
The public can visit the GIT exhibition from now until February 26, 2026, at the LG Floor, Hall 5, Booth FE01–06, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.
For more information, please visit www.git.or.th or call +66 2-634-4999.