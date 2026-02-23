GIT Showcases Mission and Achievements at the 73rd Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center

GIT plays a key national role in gemstone and jewelry testing and certification, standards development and issuance, research and development, and knowledge transfer to entrepreneurs. These efforts help support and strengthen the long-term global competitiveness of Thailand’s gems and jewelry industry.

GIT’s presence at the 73rd edition of the fair provides an important opportunity to showcase the institute’s capabilities to a wider international audience, including its research, services, innovations, and overall contributions to Thailand’s gems and jewelry sector. The exhibition also aims to create positive experiences for visitors, entrepreneurs, business leaders, and media representatives from around the world.

The institute’s exhibition area is divided into two main sections. The first section features institutional information and public relations services, including displays of key research and innovation projects, as well as live demonstrations to share technical knowledge. The second section provides gemstone and jewelry testing and certification services, highlighting GIT’s leadership and expertise in laboratory standards for gemstones, jewelry, and precious metals.