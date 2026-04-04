Northern Air Crisis: Nan Governor Orders Closure of Nine National Forests to Combat ‘Toxic Smog’

Nan Province enforces a month-long ban on forest entry across nine reserves, threatening jail time for arsonists as toxic PM2.5 levels reach a crisis.

Authorities in Nan have taken the drastic step of "locking down" nine national forest reserves in a bid to curb the catastrophic levels of PM2.5 pollution currently suffocating Northern Thailand.

The governor of Nan, Chainarong Wongyai, issued the emergency mandate following a surge in illegal burning that has seen air quality in the region—most notably in neighbouring Chiang Mai—reach hazardous levels.

The closure is effective immediately and will remain in place until 30 April 2026, covering critical zones in the Na Noi and Wiang Sa districts.

Restricted Zones and Entry Bans

The mandate prohibits all unauthorised entry into the following protected forest areas:

Huai Nguang and Huai Sali Forests (Na Noi and Wiang Sa)

Southern Nan River Right Bank (Na Noi and Wiang Sa)

Sa Lik and Mae Sakhon Right Bank Forests (Wiang Sa)

Nam Sa and Mae Sakhon Left Bank Forests (Wiang Sa)

Huai Mae Khaning, Nam Wa, and Huai Sali Forests (Wiang Sa)

Upper Nam Sa Right Bank and Na Sao Forests (Wiang Sa)

Provincial officials have clarified that any individual whose entry is deemed "strictly necessary" must first register and obtain written permission from community leaders or the relevant forestry department units.

