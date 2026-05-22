Japan and Laos to reinforce energy, mineral supply chain ties

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Thongsavan Phomvihane agreed on Friday (May 22) to advance cooperation aimed at strengthening supply chains for energy and critical minerals.

The agreement was reached during talks in Tokyo, against a backdrop of supply instability linked to tensions in the Middle East.

Thongsavan expressed support for the Partnership on Wide Energy and Resources Resilience, or Powerr Asia, a new framework designed to support energy cooperation with Asian countries.