Japan and Laos to reinforce energy, mineral supply chain ties

FRIDAY, MAY 22, 2026
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Jiji Press
Japan and Laos to reinforce energy, mineral supply chain ties

Toshimitsu Motegi and Thongsavan Phomvihane agreed in Tokyo to deepen cooperation on energy and critical mineral supply resilience.

  • Japan and Laos's foreign ministers agreed to advance cooperation on strengthening supply chains for energy and critical minerals.
  • The agreement was made in response to supply instability linked to tensions in the Middle East.
  • Laos expressed support for Japan's new "Powerr Asia" initiative, a framework for energy cooperation with Asian countries.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Thongsavan Phomvihane agreed on Friday (May 22) to advance cooperation aimed at strengthening supply chains for energy and critical minerals.

The agreement was reached during talks in Tokyo, against a backdrop of supply instability linked to tensions in the Middle East.

Thongsavan expressed support for the Partnership on Wide Energy and Resources Resilience, or Powerr Asia, a new framework designed to support energy cooperation with Asian countries.

The initiative was announced last month by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Motegi also welcomed progress in exchanges between Japan and Laos across a range of fields.

He pointed to last November’s visit to Laos by Princess Aiko, the daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, as an example of growing bilateral ties.

Japan and Laos to reinforce energy, mineral supply chain ties

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

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