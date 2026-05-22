New power tariff may raise bills for homes using over 400 units from July

Poonpat Leesombatpaiboon, secretary-general of the Office of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), has updated progress on the restructuring of Thailand’s progressive electricity tariff, aimed at encouraging more efficient power use.

Under the proposed structure, electricity users with higher consumption levels would pay higher rates according to the amount of power they use.

The ERC and power agencies have prepared four case studies, or scenarios, and will hold a public hearing from May 22 to June 5, 2026, through the website www.erc.or.th. Feedback will be summarised before the new electricity tariff structure is announced. It is expected to take effect from the July 2026 billing cycle.

The four scenarios focus mainly on adjusting progressive rates to better reflect current electricity consumption behaviour.

1. Low-consumption users, or the first 0-25 units

All scenarios leave this group unchanged. The existing rates will remain at 2.3488 baht for the first 15 units and 2.9882 baht for the next 10 units, in order to protect basic electricity users.