ERC fixes new power tariff, seeks state support for vulnerable groups

Reports from the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) on March 29, 2026, said it had drawn up guidelines to reduce electricity bills for specific groups of users consuming no more than 200-300 units a month so they could continue paying the same rate.

The report said the government would need to find about 878 million baht in subsidies if the ERC finalises the average electricity tariff for the May-August 2026 period at 3.95 baht per unit.

It added that fighting in the Middle East would not cause Thailand to face fuel shortages for power generation, while five approaches are being accelerated to strengthen the country’s electricity security.

Poonpat Leesombatpaiboon, secretary-general of the Energy Regulatory Commission Office and spokesperson for the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), said accurate information had been prepared to support guidelines for cutting electricity bills for households using 200-300 units a month, to be submitted to the new government to ease living costs and help with electricity expenses for vulnerable groups, which account for 80% of all electricity users.