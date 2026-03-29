Energy expert warns Thailand faces diesel shortage within two months

Panurach Dumrongthai, a global energy and drilling expert, posted on Facebook expressing serious concern over Thailand’s energy security situation after attending the first Meet the Press event at Government House on March 28, 2026, as a representative of the energy sector.

He said the volume of crude oil with “confirmed delivery” for April and May was 27 million barrels below actual demand, and called on the government to immediately consider issuing measures to limit diesel use to what is strictly necessary.

Panurach said that at the Meet the Press forum he directly raised three main issues with Auttapol Rerkpiboon, Minister of Energy: 1) plans to secure replacement crude supplies for the missing volume, 2) how Thailand would handle crude quality, particularly API gravity, if it did not match the refining process of Thai refineries, and 3) his proposal to set up a Special Task Force in four areas, comprising petroleum engineers, refinery experts, oil distribution experts and maritime logistics experts.

Auttapol said the figure of 9 million barrels for May referred only to tankers with confirmed berthing dates, and that more confirmed volumes would continue to be added.