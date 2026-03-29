PM makes surprise fuel station check in Nakhon Phanom

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Sunday (March 29) made an unannounced visit to inspect a petrol station in That Phanom district of Nakhon Phanom province following the recent diesel shortage crisis.
During the trip, Anutin rented a car and drove himself to the station without informing local officials in advance. He spoke with the station owner and provincial authorities, saying the situation appeared to be improving, but energy still needed to be used carefully and public conservation efforts should continue.
Officials said Nakhon Phanom currently has 333 fuel stations, including 72 large-scale service stations. In That Phanom district alone, there are 10 large petrol stations.
They added that diesel supply had begun returning to normal, with the status now at the green level across all districts. Other fuel products were also being supplied as usual, and the long queues seen earlier had eased.
Anutin instructed provincial authorities to step up public communication on energy conservation and closely monitor the fuel situation during the Songkran festival to ensure there is sufficient supply for motorists.