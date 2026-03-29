PM makes surprise fuel station check in Nakhon Phanom

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Sunday (March 29) made an unannounced visit to inspect a petrol station in That Phanom district of Nakhon Phanom province following the recent diesel shortage crisis.

During the trip, Anutin rented a car and drove himself to the station without informing local officials in advance. He spoke with the station owner and provincial authorities, saying the situation appeared to be improving, but energy still needed to be used carefully and public conservation efforts should continue.

Officials said Nakhon Phanom currently has 333 fuel stations, including 72 large-scale service stations. In That Phanom district alone, there are 10 large petrol stations.