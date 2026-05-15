The Skinspan Strategy: Loving Your Skin for Longevity DR. WANNAWIPA THONGBORISUT | Take Flight Ep.3

If we go back about ten years, when we talked about skincare, the words we often heard were things like “looking young,” “tight skin,” or even the classic goal of being “35 but looks 20.”

But today, that way of thinking is starting to shift.

More and more people are no longer trying to achieve the tightest, most youthful-looking face possible. Instead, they’re aiming for something far more sustainable: A face that simply looks healthy.

And that’s where a new, powerful idea begins to emerge in the world of health and beauty.

Because in reality, skin isn’t just about appearance. It’s the largest organ in our body, our first line of defense, and in many cases, it’s the earliest indicator of what’s happening deep inside our system.

So today on Take Flight, we’re going to explore a vital question:

In an era where wellness and longevity are becoming part of our everyday vocabulary, how is our understanding of skin evolving?

And more importantly if we want healthy skin that lasts a lifetime, what should we really be focusing on?

Today, I am honored to be joined by a dermatologist and longevity expert who will help us decode the concept of ‘Skinspan’ the strategy of loving your skin for the long game.

Joining us today is DR. WANNAWIPA THONGBORISUT, Dermatologist and Longevity Expert.