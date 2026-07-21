Empowering Thai Health Entrepreneurs for the Global Market - Supattra Boonserm I Time to Talk EP.70

The New Era of Thai FDA: From "Regulator" to the "Wind Beneath the Wings" for Thai Entrepreneurs 🌍🇹🇭

Thailand has the ultimate potential to become the 'World Wellness Hub' through our local expertise, innovation, and Thai herbs. However, the true passport to take Thai products to the global stage is "Standards and Safety."

In this episode of Time to Talk, we dive deep into the vision of the Thai FDA. They are transforming from strict regulators into a driving force empowering Thai health entrepreneurs to compete globally, while also serving as a protective "shield" for consumers in the era of borderless online shopping.

🎙️ Guest: Supattra Boonserm, Secretary General of the Food and Drug Administration

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อย. ยุคใหม่! จาก "ผู้คุมกฎ" สู่ "ลมใต้ปีก" ดันผู้ประกอบการไทยสู่ตลาดโลก 🌍🇹🇭

ประเทศไทยเรามีศักยภาพเต็มเปี่ยมที่จะก้าวเป็น 'World Wellness Hub' ทั้งจากฝีมือ นวัตกรรม และสมุนไพรไทย แต่พาสปอร์ตใบสำคัญที่จะพาสินค้าไทยไปสู้บนเวทีโลกได้ คือ "มาตรฐานและความปลอดภัย"

Time to Talk อีพีนี้ จะพามาเจาะลึกวิสัยทัศน์ของ อย. ที่พร้อมสนับสนุนผู้ประกอบการสุขภาพของไทยให้แข่งขันได้จริงบนเวทีโลก พร้อมทำหน้าที่เป็น "เกราะป้องกัน" ให้ผู้บริโภคในยุคที่สินค้าออนไลน์ทะลักเข้ามาจากทุกทิศทาง

🎙️ แขกรับเชิญ: เภสัชกรหญิงสุภัทรา บุญเสริม, เลขาธิการคณะกรรมการอาหารและยา