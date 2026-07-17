Fraudsters are becoming Thai citizens. | The Signal Ep 33

FRIDAY, JULY 17, 2026

Thailand is investigating an alleged birth-registration fraud network that authorities say helped foreign children obtain Thai citizenship by arranging for Thai men to be falsely listed as their fathers.

As the investigation expands, the case is raising broader questions about citizenship fraud, foreign business ownership, and national security.

Join us this week on #TheSignal as we examine Thailand’s “ghost babies” case and why authorities believe its implications extend far beyond fraudulent birth certificates.

👶 How the alleged birth-registration scheme operated
👶 Why some foreign families sought Thai citizenship for their children
👶 How the case connects to wider investigations into nominee networks
👶 What Thailand is doing to prevent further citizenship fraud

🔎 Reported by @benrujo.official

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