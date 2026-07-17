Fraudsters are becoming Thai citizens. | The Signal Ep 33

As the investigation expands, the case is raising broader questions about citizenship fraud, foreign business ownership, and national security.
Join us this week on #TheSignal as we examine Thailand’s “ghost babies” case and why authorities believe its implications extend far beyond fraudulent birth certificates.
👶 How the alleged birth-registration scheme operated
👶 Why some foreign families sought Thai citizenship for their children
👶 How the case connects to wider investigations into nominee networks
👶 What Thailand is doing to prevent further citizenship fraud
🔎 Reported by @benrujo.official