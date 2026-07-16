TISTR drives Thailand’s science-led sustainable growth forward

Science and innovation are driving Thailand’s sustainable growth by turning research into practical solutions for businesses, communities and the economy.

At the centre of this transformation is the Thailand Institute of Scientific and Technological Research (TISTR), a state enterprise under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation. TISTR connects research with real-world applications, boosting productivity and supporting the BCG economy and ESG-led development.

Through its research ecosystem, specialist centres and nationwide infrastructure, TISTR advances food and health innovation, clean energy, environmental sustainability, industrial development and regional economies. Its services include research, testing, certification, pilot production, industrial scaling and technology transfer.

As the “Partner of Your Success”, TISTR helps entrepreneurs and communities turn challenges into opportunities while strengthening Thailand’s competitiveness and sustainable future.